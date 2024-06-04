Montana 2024 primary results

Biden and Trump, the remaining major candidates, already clinched their nods.

Montana is holding its presidential primary for Democrats and Republicans on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates still running. They clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

Polls are open in the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Montana voters are not required to register to a political party. They can choose to vote in whichever primary they want.

State significance

Montana will not allocate delegates from the Republican presidential primary. Instead, its 31 delegates will proceed to the party's national convention in the summer unbound, where they will be able to vote for the candidate of their choice.

There are 20 delegates up for grabs in the Democratic presidential primary, which will be allocated proportionally based on Tuesday's results.

While Montana has elected some notable Democrats for other offices, like Sen. Jon Tester, the state is reliably Republican in presidential races. Trump handily won the state in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.