Nevada 2020 election results The state has six electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday in Nevada, where there are six electoral votes up for grabs.

Presidential Election

House Election

All active registered voters in the Silver State should have been sent a ballot for the general election, and in-person early voting was also available. On Election Day, polling sites are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

State Significance

Nevada is a considered a swing state and has selected both Democratic and Republican presidents in the past. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton defeated President Donald Trump in the state in the 2016 general election by a very slim margin – 47.9% of the vote, compared with Trump’s 45%. In 2020, all eyes are on Latino voters, who make up 29% of the population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2016, Trump became the first candidate to win a presidential election without winning Nevada since William Howard Taft in 1908.

As Democrats fight to maintain control of the House, Democratic incumbent Rep. Susie Lee, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, is in a competitive race as she faces a challenge from Republican candidate Dan Rodimer.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.'