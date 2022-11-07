Nevada 2022 midterm election results

Nevada voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the midterms to vote in the state's marquee gubernatorial race and Senate race. While those races are among the tightest and most consequential in the nation, three of the state's four House seats could also flip to Republicans.

In-person early voting in the state started on Oct. 22. Polls will open Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET and will close at 10 p.m. ET.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

The Senate seat held by Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto is considered one of the likeliest to flip, potentially handing Republicans control of the upper chamber, which is currently divided 50-50.

Former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the GOP Senate nominee, has sought to tie the first-term Cortez Masto to crime and high inflation. Cortez Masto, meanwhile, is hammering Laxalt over abortion access after he called Roe v. Wade a "joke."

Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak is also fighting for reelection against Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Lombardo, the Republican challenger, is leaning into his law enforcement credentials to knock Sisolak on crime while also underscoring the effects of inflation and COVID-19-era business closures, which helped crater the state economy -- heavily reliant on tourism -- during the height of the pandemic.

While FiveThirtyEight's polling averages show close races and Nevada has historically been a swing state, both incumbents can rely on the state's Democratic apparatus, which cycle after cycle has successfully driven voters to the polls.

Lower down on the ballot, three Las Vegas-area Democratic-held House seats are competitive.

Democrats in redistricting took blue areas from Rep. Dina Titus' district to boost the seats held by Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford. However, in a cycle anticipated to favor Republicans, the GOP could flip all three, while the fourth and final of Nevada's House seats is likely safely in Republican hands, threatening a clean sweep in the state.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.