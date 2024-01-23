New Hampshire 2024 primary results

Polls show Haley with her best chance of a strong showing against Trump.

New Hampshire is home to the first-in-the-nation presidential primaries, taking place on Tuesday.

Poll times vary by location, but state law requires they be open for a minimum of eight hours and must close at 8 p.m. local time.

One tiny community, Dixville Notch, was the first to cast ballots by hosting a midnight vote for its handful of residents. Their six registered voters all chose Nikki Haley.

State significance

The New Hampshire primary is the second stop in the Republican presidential race, coming just eight days after the Iowa caucuses, which Donald Trump won. There are 22 GOP delegates up for grabs.

The small state commands outsized public attention because it comes so early in the calendar. This year, it appears to be Haley's best chance at a first-place finish, as independent voters are allowed to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primaries.

Polling averages from New Hampshire, compiled by 538, show Trump remains the the front-runner, with Haley gaining ground in recent weeks but still behind by double digits.

For Democrats, the state won't hold nearly as much weight.

President Joe Biden will not appear on the ballot, and those who will -- including long shot candidates Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson -- won't earn any delegates from the process.

That's because the national party changed its 2024 nominating calendar to elevate South Carolina to the first primary, with Democrats stating it was more diverse and representative of the party's electorate. New Hampshire officials, led by Republicans, declined to change state law that still required them to go first.

As a result of the conflict, no delegates will be awarded based on Tuesday's Democratic results and Biden declined to appear as a candidate.

However, a group of grassroots Democrats are mounting a write-in campaign they hope will show momentum for the president in his reelection bid.