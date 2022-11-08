New Mexico 2022 midterm election results

New Mexico voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the governor, the House, state Supreme Court and several down-ballot seats.

Polls open at 9 a.m. ET and close at 9 p.m. ET.

Early voting in the state started on Oct. 11 and ended on Saturday.

Voters in New Mexico can vote by mail or in person and can register to vote up to Election Day.

Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti is running against Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Grisham is favored to hold onto her seat that she won four years ago, according to FiveThirtyEight.

One of the prominent platforms Grisham is running on is protecting abortion access for New Mexico residents. Ronchetti, a Trump-loyal former TV meteorologist, is running on a public safety platform, as he attributes crime rates in New Mexico to Grisham.

New Mexico is a reliably blue state, having voted for the Democratic candidate in the last four presidential elections.

