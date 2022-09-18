NY Mayor Eric Adams calls for 'coordination' with GOP governors, WH on bused migrants

"This is an American crisis that we need to face," Adams said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday called for more "coordination" with the federal government and Govs. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, and Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who are busing and flying newly arrived migrants to blue states across the country.

"I traveled to Washington last week, spoke with Sen. [Chuck] Schumer, Sen. [Kirsten] Gillibrand and other senators and sat down with Biden administration to talk about how do we coordinate," Adams told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, referencing New York's two Democratic senators.

"Their goal is to make sure that we get resources and coordination that's needed … These migrants and asylum-seekers are not coming to any particular city. They come into America. This is an American crisis that we need to face," Adams said.

