Ohio 2024 live election results

Ohio voters are heading to the polls to elect a candidate for president.

At stake is the state's 17 electoral votes.

The state is also home to a closely-watched U.S. Senate race, the outcome of which will help determine which party controls the chamber.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. local time.

State significance

Ohio used to be a battleground but has shifted to the right in recent years. It went for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 by roughly 8 points.

The presidential candidate who won Ohio went on to get elected to the White House in every election since 1960 -- except in 2020.

Polls compiled by 538 heading into Election Day show Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris.

Voters in the Midwest state will also cast their ballot in a key U.S. Senate race. Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown is looking to clinch a fourth term in the red state in a tight race against Republican Senate nominee Bernie Moreno.

Ohio received outsized attention this fall after Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, amplified false claims about Haitian migrants living in Springfield. The claims thrust the town and immigration policy into the national spotlight, and prompted pushback from Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials.

