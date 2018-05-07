Melania Trump feeds a baby elephant First lady Melania Trump feeds a baby elephant milk with a bottle, at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya Oct. 5, 2018. <br> <br> Melania Trump is on her first visit to Africa and her first extended solo international trip as first lady. <br> <br> She opened the Kenya portion of her visit on Oct. 5, 2018, seeking to highlight conservation efforts by feeding baby elephants at Nairobi National Park and going on a safari. Ben Curtis/Pool via Reuters

Be Best Program First lady Melania Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House May 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump outlined her new initiatives, known as the Be Best program, during the event. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Briggite Macron at the White House, April 24, 2018, prior to hosting their first state dinner. Erik S. Lesser/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

First lady Melania Trump participates in a state arrival ceremony at the South Lawn of the White House, April 24, 2018, in Washington, DC. <br><br> First lady Melania Trump's white ensemble caught attention as she stepped out during President Donald Trump's first official state visit of his presidency. Melania's suit jacket is from the Michael Kors Collection, the office of the FLOTUS confirmed to ABC News. The jacket appears to be Kors' double crepe-sable draped blazer, priced at $2,195, from the designer's Spring 2018 collection. The wide-brimmed hat was designed by Herve Pierre. Alex Wong/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump arrives for the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 30, 2018. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump stands in the Grand Foyer as she tours Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, Nov. 27, 2017. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump waves after he pardoned the turkey Drumstick during the turkey-pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2017. Andrew Caballero/AFP/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, inspect the 19.5-foot balsam fir that will serve as the official White House Christmas tree at the White House, Nov. 20, 2017. The tree is a Wisconsin-grown fir provided by the Chapman family of Silent Night Evergreens. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump and China's First Lady Peng Liyuan are escorted by a student after a cultural performance during a visit to Banchang Primary School in Beijing, Nov. 9, 2017. Greg Baker/Pool via Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, Oct. 11, 2017. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump and Prince Harry, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the opening ceremony on the first day of the Invictus Games at the Air Canada Centre, Sept, 23, 2017, in Toronto. Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump joins children from the Boys and Girls Club of Washington in planting and harvesting vegetables in the White House Kitchen Garden, Sept. 22, 2017 in Washington. The 2,800 square foot garden was started by former first lady Michelle Obama to serve as a model for growing nutritious food at home. Win McNamee/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump depart the White House, Aug. 29, 2017, to visit Texas to view the federal government's response to Harvey's devastating flooding in Texas. Images of the first lady in heels drew criticism from some quarters, but she changed into more practical footwear on the plane. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

First lady Melania Trump steps out of a car as she arrives at Chierici Palace, part of a visit of the G7 first ladies in Catania, Italy, May 26, 2017. Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000. Domenico Stinellis/AP Photo

First Lady Melania Trump arrives with the president to the Apostolic Palace for an audience with Pope Francis on May 24, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. First ladies are nearly uniformly dressed in modest black outfits and a corresponding veil when meeting with Popes at the Vatican. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump makes her way to board Air Force One in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2017. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump shares a laugh with a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. Giuseppe CacaceAFP/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump reads 'Party Animals' by Kathy Lee Gifford during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 17, 2017, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The official portrait of first lady Melania Trump was released by the White House, April 3, 2017. Regine Mahaux/The White House

First lady Melania Trump waits for President Donald J. Trump to arrive to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, Feb. 28, 2017. Pete Marovich/EPA

First lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome President Donald Trump (not pictured) at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, Feb. 3, 2017. Carlos Barria/Reuters

President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump dance at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center January 20, 2017. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk during the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Reuters

President-elect Donald J. Trump (L) takes the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017, while his wife Melania (2-R) holds the bible. Justin Lane/EPA

On Nov. 10, 2016 First Lady Michelle Obama followed tradition and hosted Melania Trump for tea in the Yellow Oval room of the White House. Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters that the two women talked about raising young children in the White House—Barron Trump, 10, is the same age Malia was when Barack Obama entered office. After tea, First Lady Obama took the future First Lady Trump on a tour of the White House with curator William G. Allman while their husbands met for 90 minutes in the Oval Office. Chuck Kennedy/The White House

Melania Trump joined Donald Trump onstage for his victory speech at the New York Hilton Midtown on election night. Unlike many candidate spouses, Trump was not often seen out on the campaign trail, choosing instead to spend most of her time in New York with her son Barron. Like Hillary Clinton, Trump chose to wear all white, sporting a $4,000 pantsuit by American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren. Evan Vucci/AP Photo

On Election Day, Nov. 8, 2016, then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump voted at PS 59 in New York. The moment went viral online—Donald Trump looked over his shoulder a few times to watch his wife cast her ballot. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

At a speech in Berwyn, Pennsylvania on Nov. 3, 2016, Melania Trump described how she would use her role as First Lady to advocate for women and young people, saying she wanted to take on cyberbullying. "It is never okay when a 12-year-old girl or boy is mocked, bullied or attacked," she said. "It is terrible when that happens on the playground and it is unacceptable when it's done by someone with no name hiding on the internet. We have to find a better way to talk to each other, to disagree with each other, to respect each other." Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

Melania Trump and former U.S. President Bill Clinton shook hands before the town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis on Oct. 9, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. It wasn’t the first time the two had met—the Clinton and Trump families have been acquainted for years, and the Clintons were guests at Melania and Donald Trump’s wedding. Scott Olson/Getty Images

On July 18, 2016, Melania Trump, wife of Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, delivered a speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Her speech made headlines for all the wrong reasons—sections of the address were plagiarized from Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech at the Democratic National Convention. The speechwriter, Meredith McIver, took the blame for lifting sections of Michelle Obama's speech. Alex Wong/Getty Images

For the first time during the election, Melania Trump gave a stump speech on behalf of her husband at the Milwaukee Theatre on April 4, 2016. The speech was short--but her appearance helped paint a more personal portrait of Donald Trump. "As you may know by now, when you attack him he will punch back 10 times harder,” said Melania. "He is a fighter. And if you elect him to be your president he will fight for you and for our country. He will work for you and with you and together we will make America strong and great again." Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

Donald Trump and his wife Melania were interviewed together in their 5th Avenue penthouse in New York by Barbara Walters for 20/20. In her first televised interview with Trump during the campaign, Melania explained why she hadn't been seen on the campaign trail. "It’s my choice not to be there," said Melania. "I support my husband 100 percent, but we have a 9-year-old son together, Barron, and I’m raising him.” She added, "This is the age he needs a parent at home." Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

On June 16, 2015, Melania Trump joined her husband Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York where he announced his official run for president of the United States."Sadly the American dream is dead," said Trump. "But if I get elected president I will bring it back bigger and better and stronger than ever before." From left are: son Eric Trump, with his wife Lara Yunaska; Donald Trump's son Barron Trump, wife Melania Trump; Vanessa Haydon and her husband Donald Trump Jr.; daughter Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner; daughter Tiffany Trump. Richard Drew/AP Photo

Melania Trump posed on the 66th floor of the Trump Tower in New York in March, 2010 for an article in the New York Times about a jewelry and watch line she launched on the home shopping network QVC. Melania's line of accessories sold on television and online for price tags below $100. Lee Clower/The New York Times via Redux

Melania Trump joined her husband on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala on May 5, 2008. For the gala--themed Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy--Melania chose a strapless, fuchsia, fishtail gown. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On May 7, 2007, Melania Trump chose a gold, fringe cocktail dress for the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Melania, a regular fixture on the New York social circuit, made her first appearance with Donald Trump at the Met Gala in 2004. Joe Fornabaio/The New York Times via Redux

One week before his first birthday, Barron Trump attended The Associates Committee of The Society of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center's 16th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwarz in New York on March 13, 2007 with his mother and father, Melania and Donald Trump. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Melania Trump appeared at the 2005 IRTS Foundation Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York when Melania was pregnant with their son, Barron. Barron was born on March 20, 2006. Gregory Pace/Getty Images

On January 22, 2005, Donald Trump married Melania Trump at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. The wedding guest list was star studded and even included former president Bill Clinton and his wife, Trump’s 2016 political rival, Hillary Clinton. Melania wore an elaborate Dior gown to the ceremony that had over 300 feet of satin material and took over 500 hours to embroider. Fittings for the dress were featured in a 14 page cover story in Vogue magazine. Maring Photography/Contour/Getty Images

Melania Trump immigrated to the United States in 1996 to pursue a modeling career. In 2000, Melania posed for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Melania promoted the issue on Feb. 22 in the Hammerstein Ballroom with over 20 other models featured in the magazine. Melania can be seen in the center of the group. Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Melania Knauss are seen June 7, 1999, in the New York City at the 27th Annual "Fifi Fragrance Awards At Avery Fisher Hall." Evan Agostini/Getty Images