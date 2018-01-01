Serving as a Navy pilot in the Vietnam War, John McCain III, was held as a prisoner of war for years after his warplane was shot down. Upon being released, he returned home and continued to serve his country through politics; first in the House of Representatives and then in the Senate. McCain also ran for president in 2000 and 2008, unsuccessfully, but still remains active in the Senate for the state of Arizona. <br><br>John S. McCain III, center, as a young boy with his grandfather Vice Admiral John S. McCain Sr., left, and father Commander John S. McCain Jr. in family photo, 1940's. Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

After the Vietnam War broke out, McCain volunteered for combat duty and flew bombing runs from an aircraft carrier against the North Vietnamese. </br></br>John McCain in military uniform at his sister Sandy's wedding, 1950's. Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

McCain narrowly escaped serious injury during an accident which killed 134 sailors and injured 161 on board the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal in July 1967. </br></br>From left, Lieutenant Commander Robert Browning, Lieutenant Commander Kenneth McMillen and Lieutenant Commander John S. McCain, pilots aboard the carrier Forrestal, survey the damage aboard, July 30, 1967. Bettmann/Getty Images

On Oct. 26, 1967, McCain's plane was shot down by North Vietnamese over Hanoi during a bombing run. He ejected from his plane and pulled ashore by villagers after landing in lake. </br></br>Navy Air Force Major John McCain, center, is pulled ashore from Hanoi's Truc Bach lake by several Hanoi residents after his warplane was downed by the Northern Vietnamese army during the Vietnam War. AFP/Getty Images

McCain sustained serious injuries in the crash and after being pulled from the lake was taken as a prisoner. When his captors learned he was the son of a high-ranking officer, they offered him early release, but McCain refused. He spent 5 and a half years as a prison of war, where he was tortured and held in solitary confinement. </br></br>US Navy Airforce Major John McCain is examined by a Vietnamese doctor after being captured when his warplane was shot down. AFP/Getty Images

On March 14, 1973, he was released along with several other American POWs and was welcomed home by President Richard Nixon in Washington, D.C. McCain earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Distinguished Flying Cross for his service. </br></br>Lieutenant Commander John Mccain is welcomed by President Richard Nixon upon his release as a POW during the Vietnam War, May 24, 1973, in Washington. Getty Images

McCain returned home to his first wife Carol Shepp, whom he had married in 1965. He had adopted her two children and they had a daughter, Sidney together, But the marriage didn't survive and in 1979, he met Cindy Lou Hensley from Arizona who would become his second wife. </br></br>McCain is interviewed on April 24, 1973, about a month after his return from Vietnam. He returned to the Navy but his injuries impaired his ability and he soon retired from service. Thomas O'Halloran/PhotoQuest/Getty Images

John McCain launched his political career in 1982 when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. <br><br> McCain and his wife, Cindy, address members of the press at McCain's campaign headquarters in Mesa, Ariz. on Sept. 8, 1982. Tom Tingle/Phoenix Gazette via AP

McCain served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before he decided to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 1986, replacing longtime Arizona senator Barry Goldwater. McCain became known as a “maverick” conservative - unafraid to question long-standing policy. He called for the withdrawal of the U.S. Marines for Lebanon and criticized the handling of the Iran-Contra affair. </br></br>Rep. John McCain, speaks on the phone in his office, Aug. 17, 1986. Susan Biddle/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Vice President George H.W. Bush re-enacts the swearing in of Sen. John McCain with his wife Cindy and children Jack and Meghan in January 1987. Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Under federal investigation as a member of the "Keating Five," McCain and his colleagues were eventually cleared after being accused of improperly intervening with federal regulators on behalf of Charles Keating Jr., the bank chairman of Lincoln Savings & Loan Association during one the biggest savings and loan disasters of the time. <br><br>Sen. John Glenn, left, Dennis DeConcini and John McCain arrive at the Senate Ethics Committee hearing room on Capitol Hill, Nov. 15, 1990. John Duricka/AP

McCain took on the tobacco industry and made campaign finance reform his signature issue, partnering with Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold to combat what he saw as the corrupting influence of large political contributions. It took seven years, but the McCain-Feingold Act finally passed in 2002. </br></br>John McCain and Russell D. Feingold stand next to one million American names demanding that Congress clean up the corrupt campaign finance system during a press conference. CQ-Roll Call,Inc./Getty Images

John McCain and his wife, Cindy, at home in Phoenix, Ariz., with their children (clockwise from left) Jack, Bridget, Meghan, and Jimmy on Oct. 14, 1999. Karin Cooper/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In 1999, McCain published "Faith of My Fathers" with Mark Salter, which recounted his family's military history and his own time as a POW and became a bestseller. <br><br>Senator John McCain speaks at the Borders bookshop, Sept. 25, 2000, in New York City to promote his book "Faith of My Fathers." Spencer Platt/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Republican Sen. John McCain announces his candidacy for the 2000 presidential race, Sept. 27, 1999, in Nashua, New Hampshire. John Mottern/AFP/Getty Images

McCain addresses a town hall meeting at a National Guard armory, on Jan. 18, 2000 in East Greenwich, R.I. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, and wife Cindy, acknowledge the crowd after the Arizona senator's primary victory over front-runner George W. Bush, Feb. 1, 2000, in Nashua, N.H. </br></br>McCain’s campaign started strong, with a primary victory over front-runner, George W. Bush in New Hampshire, Feb. 1, 2000. Porter Gifford/Getty Images

Presidential candidate John McCain, his wife, Cindy, and children (from left) Andy, Jimmy, Jack, Bridget, Meghan, Doug, and Sidney, pose for a photo on Feb. 1, 2000 in New Hampshire. Andy, Doug and Sidney are McCain's adopted children from his first marriage. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

Following a devastating loss on Super Tuesday, McCain suspended his campaign and endorsed George W. Bush for the Republican nomination two months later. </br></br>Governor Bush and Senator McCain meet for the first time since McCain conceded the primary election, May 9, 2000, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

McCain was diagnosed with skin cancer and had surgery in 2000 to remove cells on his head and arm. </br></br>Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Joseph Lieberman, left, and Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Chairman, Senator John McCain embrace each other at the hearing on marketing violence to children, Sept. 13, 2000, in the Hart Office Building on Capitol Hill. Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

On April 25, 2007, McCain returned to New Hampshire to announce his second attempt to win the White House. In Portsmouth, NH, he kicked off his campaign with a four-day bus tour which included stops in South Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona. </br></br>Senator John McCain greets supporters from his campaign bus after a rally, April 25, 2007, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As the presumptive GOP nominee, McCain announced his running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2008. </br></br>The presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain announces Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate at a rally at the Ervin J. Nutter Center, Aug. 29, 2008, in Dayton, Ohio. J.D. Pooley/Getty Images

On his second attempt, McCain accepted his party’s nomination for president at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 4, 2008. </br></br>Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain acknowledges the crowd during day four of the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center, Sept. 4, 2008, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Despite his name recognition and political experience, McCain was defeated in the election by newcomer, Barack Obama, whom he conceded to on Nov. 4, 2008. </br></br>Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain concedes victory on stage with his wife Cindy McCain during an election night rally at the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa, Nov. 4, 2008, in Phoenix. David McNew/Getty Images

McCain continued his career in the Senate, winning a sixth term in 2016. McCain supported Republican nominee Donald Trump though he found himself at odds with Trump and Trump disparaged his military service. McCain later withdrew his support after a recording was released in which Trump described groping women. </br></br>Sen. John McCain and his wife Cindy talk with members of the media after casting their vote at the Mountain View Christian Church polling place, Nov. 8, 2016, in Phoenix. Ralph Freso/Getty Images

After being diagnosed with a brain tumor and having it removed, Sen. John McCain returned to the Senate to vote on the recent healthcare bill reform, July 25, 2017, in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images