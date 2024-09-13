He said the community is "under attack" and "this has to stop."

'No place in America': Biden says narrative about Haitian immigrants 'simply wrong'

President Joe Biden weighed in Friday on unsubstantiated claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are abducting and eating cats and dogs, saying the narrative is "simply wrong" and has "no place in America."

"This has to stop, what he's doing. It has to stop," he added, referring to former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden speaks during a "Brunch in Celebration of Black Excellence" on the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 13, 2024, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

Throughout this past week, former President Donald Trump and his allies have continued to double down on the unsubstantiated narrative that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield.

"The Springfield, Ohio, police department has debunked this very bizarre and very hateful smear that's out there," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing with reporters on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre is the daughter of Haitian immigrants. She condemned this "hateful rhetoric" and said it could lead to dangerous scenarios.

She also noted reporting that Haitian communities are fearful, keeping children home from school and facing threats to their property.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House, Sept. 13, 2024, in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/AP

"So many Americans like Karine, as she pointed out a proud Haitian-American, a community that's under attack in our country right now. It's simply wrong. There's no place in America," Biden said.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue told ABC News on Friday that such rumors are "factually not true" and promised that "your pets are safe in Springfield."

The city of Springfield previously told ABC News in a statement that "there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community."

ABC News' Emily Chang and Armando Garcia contributed to this report.