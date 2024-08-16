Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have committed to attend.

Presidential debate to be held at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, ABC News announces

The presidential debate set to be held by ABC News will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, the network announced on Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump had previously committed to attending.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Getty Images

The Sept. 10 debate will be moderated by "World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis.

It will be produced in conjunction with ABC station WPVI-TV/6abc, and will air live at 9 p.m. ET on the network and on the ABC News Live 24/7 streaming network, Disney+, and Hulu.

ABC News will also air a pre-debate special, "Race for the White House," at 8 p.m. ET, anchored by chief global affairs correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce and senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott.

As previously announced by ABC News, to formally qualify, presidential candidates will need to hit various qualification requirements, including in polling thresholds and in appearing on enough state ballots to theoretically be able to get a majority (270) of electoral votes in the presidential election.

In this undated file photo, the National Constitution Center is shown in Philadelphia. STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

The National Constitution Center, which hosts exhibits and events about the U.S. Constitution and about civic engagement, is right by Philadelphia's Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were both signed.

ABC News hosted town halls at the National Constitution Center with then-candidate President Joe Biden and then-incumbent President Donald Trump in 2020.