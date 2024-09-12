The two candidates were at odds over abortion on the debate stage.

Project 2025 and abortion: Harris tries to pin monitoring pregnancies to Trump

In a debate that often turned heated over key issues, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump were at odds over abortion, a top concern for voters heading into the election.

Harris tried to label Trump's position as extreme, pointing to his role in ending Roe v. Wade and accusing him of supporting a national ban and surveillance of pregnant women -- claims he denied.

Trump, who appointed three of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned federal protections for abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, has at times softened his stance on abortion and said the six-week ban in Florida is "too short," in an interview with NBC News in August.

"I think the six weeks is too short, there has to be more time," Trump said on Aug. 29. The next day, he reversed his position, saying he would vote to keep the six-week ban

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump attend a presidential debate in Philadelphia, Sept. 10, 2024. Michael Le Brecht II/ABC NEWS

In the debate, Trump reiterated that he returned the regulation of abortion care to state governments and said it should be up to the states to decide, but he would not commit to vetoing a federal abortion ban if it came to his desk as president. Instead, he said that situation would not arise.

He also said Tuesday he supports exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother.

During the debate, Harris accused Trump of supporting a national ban on abortion and said he plans to monitor pregnant women under the conservative plan known as Project 2025.

Harris said during the debate the plan "would be monitoring your pregnancies, your miscarriages," adding, "I think the American people believe that certain freedoms, in particular the freedom to make decisions about one's own body, should not be made by the government."

Trump has denied any association with Project 2025, which he reiterated at Tuesday's debate. Project 2025 is a 900-page policy blueprint published by conservative allies and former advisers to Trump looking to help a new Republican administration transition to power. Several former cabinet secretaries under Trump are among the notable authors.

Project 2025 was organized by the Heritage Foundation, a prominent right-wing think tank.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during an ABC News presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. Alex Brandon/AP

The document proposes the next conservative president act with Congress to protect life starting at conception and work to ban federal funding of abortion.

Among its proposals, the project recommends the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "eliminate" programs and projects that are not anti-abortion and ensure that it is not promoting abortion as health care.

The project doesn't use the term "monitoring," but it does state that CDC's collection of abortion data is "woefully inadequate," pointing to some states reporting data on a voluntary basis. It also says the Department of Health and Human Services should mandate states report how many abortions are provided, the stage of pregnancy, the pregnant woman's state of residence and the method of termination.

Project 2025 also calls for the ending of federal funding for Planned Parenthood and all other abortion providers. Planned Parenthood provides a range of services, including testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, cancer screenings, prevention services and contraception services. However, federal funding is already withheld for abortion services at Planned Parenthood, with limited exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother, due to the Hyde Amendment.

After Democrats began attacking Trump over the document, he publicly denounced its substance as "seriously extreme" and developed by the "severe right."

"I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal," Trump posted on social media.

At least 22 states currently have bans or restrictions in place on abortion care. Of those states, 14 states have ceased nearly all abortion services and four states prohibit abortions after six-weeks of pregnancy, before most women know they are pregnant.

Trump has said it's "irrelevant" whether he supports prosecuting women who have abortions.

"It’s irrelevant whether I’m comfortable or not," Trump said in April. "It’s totally irrelevant, because the states are going to make those decisions."

ABC News' Soorin Kim contributed to this report.