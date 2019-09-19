Public invited to reception, funeral Mass for legendary journalist Cokie Roberts

The family of legendary ABC News and NPR journalist Cokie Roberts has invited the public to help celebrate her life at a Friday reception and then at a funeral Mass of remembrance on Saturday.

On Friday, a reception in her memory will be held at the National Press Club on the 13th Floor of 529 14th St. NW in Washington, D.C. All are invited to gather in the NPC Ballroom between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The family says the public is welcome as well at the funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle at 1725 Rhode Island Ave. NW in Washington.

The Mass will be streamed on ABC News Live as well.

Samantha Sergi/ABC News

Besides her family and close friends, her many colleagues and admirers in Washington and around the country are expected to attend.

She was a longtime advocate for children and her family says, in lieu of flowers, those who wish to further honor her can consider a contribution in her memory to the Children’s Inn at NIH in Bethesda, Maryland.