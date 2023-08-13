Raskin says Hunter Biden process is 'bumpy' but argues lawmakers should butt out

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said Sunday that the process of getting a special counsel appointed to investigate Hunter Biden, the president's eldest son, was "bumpy" and that it seems Hunter Biden did "a lot of really unlawful and wrong things."

But, Raskin said, federal prosecutors should be allowed to continue their work unimpeded by politics.

"David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, who had been nominated by Donald Trump, can make the decisions about what to charge, where to charge and when to charge," Raskin told ABC "This week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "And with the collapse of the plea agreement that he had apparently worked out with Hunter Biden, now he wants to be certain that he's got the authority to go bring charges wherever he wants."

The change in the plea status was detailed in filings by prosecutors on Friday, the same day Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he was elevating Weiss, who has been investigating Hunter Biden for years, to special counsel.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to tax charges.

"From my perspective, it is the rule of law and the justice system working itself out the way that it does and, obviously, it's bumpy and this side or that side doesn't necessarily prefer this course of events," Raskin said. "But our job, I think, as political people is to allow the justice system to run its course."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.