Read Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement letter

In the letter, dated Jan. 27 -- the day after news of his retirement broke -- Breyer said he would leave the bench after almost 28 years when the court recesses for the summer and assuming that a successor has been nominated and confirmed.

"I have found the work challenging and meaningful. My relations with each of my colleagues have been warm and friendly," he said.