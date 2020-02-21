Reflecting on her 2019 scandal, former Rep. Katie Hill says she still hasn't 'fully recovered' "Finding a way to move forward is something that is really important," she said.

Former California Rep. Katie Hill of California joined the hosts of ABC's "The View" on Friday, opening up about the scandal that led to her resignation from Congress, saying she still hasn't "fully recovered from it."

"It was an incredibly difficult thing to reconcile, to recover from -- and I would not say that I have fully recovered from it," Hill told the hosts. "But finding a way to move forward is something that is really important to me."

The biggest scandal that sensationalized her political career came when nude photos of her were leaked on a conservative website without her consent. Hill said she didn't even know they were taken.

Hill has repeatedly blamed conservative operatives and her estranged husband for leaking these photos in order to hurt her, an act that would be against California's Penal Code 647(j)(4), which outlaws distributing intimate images that would knowingly cause harm.

Rep. Katie Hill gives her last speech on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol, Oct. 31, 2019. ABC News

"The photos were taken without my consent, without my knowledge even," she told "The View" hosts, adding that it was probably naive of her to not think the photos would be published.

When asked about how she felt in the aftermath of the scandal, she said it was a difficult thing to go through.

"It is very difficult to describe," she said, later adding, "not only does your gut fall out of the bottom of you, but you feel like something has been fundamentally ripped away that you'll never get back."

Hill has in the past called the scandal an act of "revenge porn" and host Sunny Hostin asked why her husband would want revenge.

"I had tried to leave in October. Our relationship had gotten increasingly toxic. I was afraid for my safety, and I left in October. Right before the election," she said.

She told the hosts that her estranged husband, Kenny Heslep, told her that if she left, he would "ruin" her.

"When I finally did [leave], he made good on his promise," Hill said, referring to her husband's earlier threat.

Heslep told ABC News he is asking for privacy during this moment.

Katie Hill is shown in an interview with George Stephanopoulos. ABC News

"Ms. Hill has made no allegations of abuse in her petition for dissolution," Heslep's lawyers told ABC News. "Mr. Heslep denies any allegations of abuse or wrongdoing outright. The parties are currently in the process of negotiating an amicable settlement."

The interview came only four months after the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation against Hill for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a male congressional staffer -- an allegation she again denied to ABC News' Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview Thursday on "Good Morning America."

The alleged relationship would have been in violation of House rules. Following the #MeToo movement, Congress adopted a rule in February 2018 that barred relationships between members and any subordinates.

"It was wrong," she told the hosts.

She has acknowledged and apologized for having a sexual relationship with a female campaign staffer when she was running for Congress. While having this relationship wasn't against any congressional rules, she told Stephanopoulos that not setting boundaries was her "biggest mistake."

Hill's accusations aren't unfounded. Some of the authors of the original articles, which published these intimate photos, were former campaign advisors to Steve Knight, the congressman who Hill beat in her 2018 run for Congress.

Less than a week after the committee opened the investigation, Hill resigned.

"This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country," she tweeted following her resignation.

Hill told Stephanopoulos she stepped down because she didn't want to be a "liability" to her colleagues.

At the time, the House was hoping to pass an impeachment inquiry resolution into President Donald Trump. One of Hill's last actions as a member of Congress was voting in favor of that resolution.

Katie Hill is shown in an interview with George Stephanopoulos. ABC News

Before Hill gave her final speech on the House floor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters "Hill's decision to resign is her decision," calling what happened to Hill "cyber exploitation."

After the scandal broke, Hill said she struggled with deep depression, even contemplating suicide. She knew that would crush her family and the young women who looked up to her, telling Stephanopoulos that ultimately "that couldn't be my final story."

Hill was one of the first openly bisexual members of Congress and considered a rising star as a leader among the freshman Democrats.

Pelosi has even called Hill an "outstanding young public servant."

She was vice chair of the House Oversight Committee. Her seat, representing California's 25th District, is now being fought over by at least 15 candidates.

Hill hasn't strayed away from politics or supporting public service. On Thursday, she launched a group -- called HER Time -- supporting female candidates running for political office.