How to register to vote in Iowa

What you need to know to register to vote in Iowa for Election Day 2020.

Shannon McLellan
Lesley Hauler
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
IOWA
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 24, 2020
Same-day registration is available on Election Day

To register to vote in the state of Iowa, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • A U.S. citizen
  • An Iowa resident
  • At least 17 years old. A person may vote if they will be 18 years old on or before Election Day. In the case of primary elections, a person may vote if they will be 18 years old on or before the corresponding regular election.

    • You cannot:

  • Be a convicted felon (unless your voting rights have been restored)
  • Be judged mentally incompetent to vote by a court
  • Claim the right to vote in any other place

    • How to register to vote in Iowa:

  • Register online here.
  • Print this registration form and mail it here.
  • Register in person to vote on Election Day at your polling location.
  • Same-day registration is available on Election Day at your polling place. You must prove who you are and where you live at the polling place. A valid Iowa driver’s license with your current address works best, but find other forms of IDs accepted, and more information on polling places here.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in Iowa.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.