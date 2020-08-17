How to register to vote in Iowa What you need to know to register to vote in Iowa for Election Day 2020.

IOWA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 24, 2020

Same-day registration is available on Election Day

To register to vote in the state of Iowa, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

A U.S. citizen

An Iowa resident

At least 17 years old. A person may vote if they will be 18 years old on or before Election Day. In the case of primary elections, a person may vote if they will be 18 years old on or before the corresponding regular election.

You cannot:

Be a convicted felon (unless your voting rights have been restored)

Be judged mentally incompetent to vote by a court

Claim the right to vote in any other place

How to register to vote in Iowa:

Register online here.

Print this registration form and mail it here.

Register in person to vote on Election Day at your polling location.

Same-day registration is available on Election Day at your polling place. You must prove who you are and where you live at the polling place. A valid Iowa driver’s license with your current address works best, but find other forms of IDs accepted, and more information on polling places here.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Iowa.

Check if you're registered to vote here.