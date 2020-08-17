How to register to vote in Wisconsin
What you need to know to register to vote in Wisconsin for Election Day.
August 17, 2020, 8:00 AM
WISCONSIN
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 14, 2020 (online and mail)
Same-day registration is available on Election Day
To register to vote in the state of Wisconsin, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
A citizen of the United StatesAt least 18 years old at the time of the next electionLive at your current residence for at least 10 daysNot currently under conviction, probation or parole for election bribery, treason, or any felonyHave not been judged incompetent by a court of competent jurisdiction
How to register to vote in Wisconsin:
Register online here.Print and mail this registration form.Register in person at your municipal clerk’s office.Same-day registration is available at your polling place on Election Day.Click here more information on registering to vote in Wisconsin.
Check if you're registered to vote here.