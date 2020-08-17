How to register to vote in Wisconsin What you need to know to register to vote in Wisconsin for Election Day.

WISCONSIN

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 14, 2020 (online and mail)

Same-day registration is available on Election Day

To register to vote in the state of Wisconsin, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

A citizen of the United States

At least 18 years old at the time of the next election

Live at your current residence for at least 10 days

Not currently under conviction, probation or parole for election bribery, treason, or any felony

Have not been judged incompetent by a court of competent jurisdiction

How to register to vote in Wisconsin:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at your municipal clerk’s office.

Same-day registration is available at your polling place on Election Day.

Click here more information on registering to vote in Wisconsin.

Check if you're registered to vote here.