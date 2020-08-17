How to register to vote in Wisconsin

What you need to know to register to vote in Wisconsin for Election Day.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 8:00 AM
WISCONSIN
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 14, 2020 (online and mail)
Same-day registration is available on Election Day

To register to vote in the state of Wisconsin, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • A citizen of the United States
  • At least 18 years old at the time of the next election
  • Live at your current residence for at least 10 days
  • Not currently under conviction, probation or parole for election bribery, treason, or any felony
  • Have not been judged incompetent by a court of competent jurisdiction

    • How to register to vote in Wisconsin:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Register in person at your municipal clerk’s office.
  • Same-day registration is available at your polling place on Election Day.
  • Click here more information on registering to vote in Wisconsin.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.