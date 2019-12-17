Rep. Tulsi Gabbard calls for President Trump's censure She remains undecided on impeachment on eve of House vote.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is calling for President Donald Trump's censure on the eve a full House vote Wednesday on the articles of impeachment.

The resolution, slated to be introduced Tuesday afternoon, suggests that the president put personal political gain over national interest.

Gabbard has said she remains undecided on impeachment.

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard listens as family members of victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 speak during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP, FILE

"I'm taking this time for myself to be able to review everything that's happened all the information that's been put forward," Gabbard told a crowd at Furman University in Greenville, S.C. on Monday. "And just all the factors that go into really trying to figure out what what is the best action to take for our country. And for democracy. It's not a simple or easy decision to make."

