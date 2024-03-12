The independent candidate is expected to select his No. 2 in the coming weeks.

RFK Jr. wants Aaron Rodgers or Jesse Ventura to be his running mate

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura top the list of Robert F. Kennedy's potential running mates.

In a text, Kennedy confirmed his intentions, which were first reported by The New York Times.

Kennedy is expected to select his running mate in the coming weeks, his campaign manager has told ABC News, due mostly to the requirement that he have one to apply for ballot access as an independent in certain states.

ABC is efforting comment from Rodgers and Ventura.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.