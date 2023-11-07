Rhode Island 2023 special election results

The Ocean State's 1st Congressional District is up for grabs.

Voters in Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in a special election.

The race is being held to fill the vacancy left by now-former Reo, David Cicilline, a Democrat, who resigned in June to become the CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

On the ballot are Democrat Gabe Amo, who formerly served as President Joe Biden's deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Republican Gerry Leonard, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and political newcomer.

Early voting began on Oct. 18 and ran through Monday.

Polls on Election Day opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time.

State significance

The Ocean State sends just two representatives to Congress, and Democrats have held these U.S. House seats since the mid-1990s.

Cicilline, whose vacancy is being filled, won big in his reelection in the 2022 midterms. Amo is largely considered to be the front-runner in the heavily blue district.

Amo prevailed in a very crowded special Democratic primary that included 12 candidates. If elected, he would become the first person of color from Rhode Island to be sent to Congress.

His opponent, Gerry Leonard, is looking to mount a considerable upset. However, the state's 2nd Congressional District did recently see one of Rhode Island's closest races in recent memory, with the Democratic incumbent winning by just under 4%.

Rhode Island is the country's least populous state to have two members in the U.S. House of Representatives. However, this could change following the 2030 census and congressional reapportionment. The American Redistricting Project forecasts that Rhode Island will lose their second seat in the House.