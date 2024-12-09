RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump to step down amid speculation about Florida senate seat

Gov. Ron DeSantis would need to choose a successor to Sen. Marco Rubio.

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump whom he tapped to co-chair the Republican National Committee for the 2024 election cycle, said she intends to step down from her position.

The move comes amid mounting speculation that she could be tapped to fill an upcoming Senate vacancy in Florida, whose Sen. Marco Rubio has been nominated for secretary of state.

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump, husband Eric Trump and their daughter Carolina watch the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 24, 2024. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

"The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting," Lara Trump said in a post on X.

Should Rubio be confirmed as secretary of state in Trump's incoming administration, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would need to choose a successor to serve out the rest of Rubio's term, which expires in 2026.

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference Argentina 2024 on Dec. 4, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images

"It is something I would seriously consider," Lara Trump said in an interview with The Associated Press.

She added, "If I'm being completely transparent, I don't know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that's real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it."