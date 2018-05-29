'Roseanne' canceled after star's controversial comments

The show "Roseanne" was canceled Tuesday, hours after Roseanne Barr, lead actress in the rebooted sitcom, faced a public storm of criticism with a tweet calling a former presidential adviser to President Barack Obama a product of an Islamic group and a character from “Planet of the Apes.”

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," said Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, in a statement.

ABC television group and ABC News are both owned by Disney.

In a tweet, Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of Disney, said there was only one choice.

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

Early Tuesday morning, Barr commented on Twitter: “Muslim Brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” She later deleted the tweet and apologized.

Barr was referring to Valerie Jarrett — an African American woman, lawyer and longstanding senior adviser to former President Barack Obama. Her comparison of Jarrett to an ape and the assertion that she has a connection to the organization Muslim Brotherhood, which she does not, sparked immediate anger on social media.

Twitter

Sara Gilbert, who played Barr's daughter on the show, mourned the end of the sitcom reboot on Twitter.

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

In another tweet, she condemned Barr's tweet and put distance between Barr's and her own. "Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show," she tweeted.

Before the cancellation, Twitter users called the remarks racist and bigoted, asking ABC's television group and Disney if she would be allowed to continue on the show.

The comparison by Rosanne Barr on ABC of Former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett to an APE is racist and inexcusable. ABC must take action NOW! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 29, 2018

Good morning @ABCNetwork , @Disney. The public twitter comments of Roseanne Barr this morning are offensive and racist. They are not "a joke" but are consistent with repugnant commentary she has made and continues to make. This is unacceptable. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 29, 2018

And amidst the backlash, Wanda Sykes, an African American actress and consulting producer on the show, tweeted that she wouldn't be returning to "Roseanne."

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Jarrett, who is from the president’s hometown of Chicago, is not Muslim and is not a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt’s oldest and largest Islamic organization, according to research by the fact-checking website Snopes.

The unsubstantiated claim that she practices Islam arose at times during her tenure in the Obama administration.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Barr deleted the initial tweet and apologized hours after the original comment, though not before tweeting that Islam is not a race and includes “EVERY RACE of people,” an apparent dispute to calls that the tweet was racist. Islam is the religion practiced by Muslim people around the world.

In her apology, Barr called the tweet a “bad joke about her politics and her looks.” She also said she was "leaving Twitter," but didn't specify if that meant deleting her account.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Barr regularly tweets about politics and is an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, as is the character she plays on the ABC sitcom.

On Monday, Barr falsely tweeted that Chelsea Clinton was married to Democratic donor George Soros’ nephew. She later corrected herself. The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is married to Marc Mezvinsky.

Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day! https://t.co/mXokiTEwN7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 29, 2018

CORRECTION: CHELSEA CLINTON IS NOT MARRIED TO A SOROS NEPHEW. HER HUSBAND IS THE SON OF A CORRUPT SENATOR, SO SORRY!: https://t.co/FuEVnmnxu4 — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

On “Good Morning America” in March when the show “Roseanne” first aired its hit reboot, Barr told ABC News’ Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos that she received a congratulatory call from Trump, who she said she’s known for a long time.

The call was “exciting,” she said, and in the interview she reflected on a need for more “civilized” conversation in the country.

"That's what we need to do as a country is figure out what we don't like, talk to each other and discuss how we're going to get it changed or fixed," Barr said. "I really hope that it opens up civil conversation between people instead of just of mud-slinging. I really do because I think we need to be more civilized in that," she said.