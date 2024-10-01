Russian jet comes within 50 feet of US fighter off coast of Alaska

The video released by NORAD was taken from a camera mounted in the canopy of the F-16 aircraft providing a view of what the pilot was seeing as the fighter flew near one of the Russian bombers.
Suddenly one of the Russian jets entered the field of view at a high rate of speed coming at what NORAD said was within 50 feet of the American plane’s nose rolling to one side as it flew past.
The video then showed the F-16's nose wobbling from left to right, either as the American fighter pilot flew through the Russian aircraft's wake or the pilot maintained control of the aircraft after the close encounter.
“The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force,” said Gen. Gregory Guillot, NORAD’s top commander, in a comment posted on X.
A NORAD statement about the intercept that day did not provide any indication that NORAD aircraft had intercepted the Russian planes only detailing that it had “detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).”
“The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” said the release. “This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat.”
The close encounter capped two weeks of incidents where NORAD said it had detected and tracked the aircraft as they flew through the ADIZ.","publishedDate":"2024-10-01T00:14:00Z","contributors":[{"name":"Luis Martinez","url":"https://abcnews.go.com/author/luis_martinez","role":"","logo":"","logoAlt":""}],"authorsStr":"Luis Martinez","modifiedDate":"2024-10-01T00:15:00Z","section":"Politics","wordCount":464,"relatedTags":{"heading":"Related Topics","tags":[{"label":"Russia","href":"/alerts/RussiaNation"}]},"lead":{"ratio":"16x9","disableForMobile":false,"type":"xl","mediaType":"video","alignCaptionToBody":true},"ads":{"Sticky":{"kvps":{"test":true}},"RightRail":{"kvps":{"test":true}},"InlineBox":{},"InlineOutstream":{"disabled":false},"Taboola":{"position":"bottom","pageType":"article","config":{"network":"abcnews-abcnews","mode":"thumbnails-a","container":"taboola-below-article-thumbnails","type":"article","targetType":"mix","placement":"Below Article Thumbnails"}}},"featuredVideo":{"id":"112261395","type":"video","locator":"https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/News/video/us-intercepts-russian-chinese-bombers-alaska-112261395","issued":"2024-07-25T13:41:03Z","created":"2024-07-25T13:41:03Z","modified":"2024-07-25T14:32:52Z","date":"2024-07-25T13:41:03Z","keywords":["alaska","bombers","alaska coast","china","russia","norad","international air space","chinese bombers","cold war","gma","abc news","Video","112261395"],"section":"GMA","subSection":"News","genre":"Top Stories","title":"US intercepts Russian and Chinese bombers near Alaska","headline":"US intercepts Russian and Chinese bombers near Alaska","shortHeadline":"US intercepts Russian and Chinese bombers near Alaska","linkHeadline":"US intercepts Russian and Chinese bombers near Alaska","description":"The U.S. and Canada detected and tracked the bombers and sent fighter jets to intercept them.","leadInText":"The U.S. and Canada detected and tracked the bombers and sent fighter jets to intercept them.","duration":59000,"contents":{"image":{"id":"112261830","created":"2024-07-25T11:17:54Z","modified":"2024-07-25T13:41:13Z","credit":"ABCNews.com","crops":[{"name":"raw","ratio":"16x9","url":"https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/201de278-c96f-41b3-b83e-36e31168796f/240725_gma_raddatz_bombers1_0711_hpMain_16x9.jpg"},{"name":"12x5","ratio":"12x5","url":"https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/201de278-c96f-41b3-b83e-36e31168796f/240725_gma_raddatz_bombers1_0711_hpMain_12x5.jpg"},{"name":"16x9","ratio":"16x9","url":"https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/201de278-c96f-41b3-b83e-36e31168796f/240725_gma_raddatz_bombers1_0711_hpMain_16x9.jpg"},{"name":"1x1","ratio":"1x1","url":"https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/201de278-c96f-41b3-b83e-36e31168796f/240725_gma_raddatz_bombers1_0711_hpMain_1x1.jpg"},{"name":"4x3","ratio":"4x3","url":"https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/201de278-c96f-41b3-b83e-36e31168796f/240725_gma_raddatz_bombers1_0711_hpMain_4x3.jpg"},{"name":"4x5","ratio":"4x5","url":"https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/201de278-c96f-41b3-b83e-36e31168796f/240725_gma_raddatz_bombers1_0711_hpMain_4x5.jpg"},{"name":"9x16","ratio":"9x16","url":"https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/201de278-c96f-41b3-b83e-36e31168796f/240725_gma_raddatz_bombers1_0711_hpMain_9x16.jpg"}],"description":"VIDEO: US intercepts Russian and Chinese bombers near Alaska"},"playlist":[{"id":"112261395","type":"video","streams":{"m3u8":{"16x9":"https://service-pkgabcnews.akamaized.net/opp/hls/abcnews/2024/07/240725_gma_raddatz_bombers_0711_,500,800,1200,1800,2500,3200,4500,.mp4.csmil/playlist.m3u8"}}},{"id":"71045364","type":"video","streams":{"m3u8":{"16x9":"https://service-pkgabcnews.akamaized.net/opp/hls/abcnews/2024/09/240930_vod_headlines_nat_,500,800,1200,1800,2500,3200,4500,.mp4.csmil/playlist.m3u8"}}},{"id":"41463246","type":"video","streams":{"m3u8":{"16x9":"https://content-dtci.uplynk.com/channel/3324f2467c414329b3b0cc5cd987b6be.m3u8?rays=hjigfedcba&ad.flex=15&ad.access_level=0&expand=drmOff&v=3"},"shield":{"16x9":"https://watch.auth.api.espn.com/video/auth/media/86459fc7-f7f8-4803-9f03-cf7a05eab9b5/asset"}}}]},"streams":{"m3u8":{"16x9":"https://service-pkgabcnews.akamaized.net/opp/hls/abcnews/2024/07/240725_gma_raddatz_bombers_0711_,500,800,1200,1800,2500,3200,4500,.mp4.csmil/playlist.m3u8"}},"transcript":{"webVtt":"https://abcnews.go.com/video/caption?id=112261395"},"alertTag":"54959734","sectionRoot":"GMA","adFlag":true,"noAds":false,"isAmbient":false,"sponsored":false,"hideDate":false,"hideReportTypo":false,"defaultPlaylistID":"1206828"},"featuredImage":null,"dateline":"","seo":{},"LivePromotion":{},"isShared":false},"autoUpdate":{"enabled":false,"topics":["general-elections-2020-balance-of-power"]}},"upw":{"balanceOfPower":{"electoral":{"header":"Biden Projected to be President-Elect","winningParty":"democrats","candidates":{"democrats":{"id":1036,"displayName":"Joe Biden","shortDisplayName":"J. Biden","firstName":"Joe","lastName":"Biden","party":"democrats","major":true,"incumbent":false,"winner":true,"votes":306},"republicans":{"id":8639,"displayName":"Donald Trump","shortDisplayName":"D. Trump","firstName":"Donald","lastName":"Trump","party":"republicans","major":true,"incumbent":true,"winner":false,"votes":232},"other":{"displayName":"Other","lastName":"Independent","votes":0}},"parties":{"democrats":"democrats","republicans":"republicans","other":"other"},"type":"electoral","votes":{"democrats":{"available":{},"total":306,"difference":{},"popular":{"displayValue":"81,283,098","value":81283098}},"republicans":{"available":{},"total":232,"difference":{},"popular":{"displayValue":"74,222,958","value":74222958}},"other":{"available":{},"total":0,"popular":{}},"total":538},"needed":{"displayText":"270 to win","displayValue":"270","value":270},"lastUpdated":{"value":"2020-12-18T21:15:13.850Z","displayValue":"December 18, 4:15:13PM ET"},"reporting":"99% of Expected Vote Reporting","rawReporting":"99%","typeDisplay":"President"},"senate":{"header":"Senate Seat Results","winningParty":null,"candidates":{"democrats":{"displayName":"Democrat","icon":"party-democrats","votes":46,"winner":false},"republicans":{"displayName":"Republican","icon":"party-republicans","votes":50,"winner":false},"other":{"displayName":"Other","lastName":"Independent","votes":2}},"parties":{"democrats":"democrats","republicans":"republicans","other":"other"},"type":"senate","votes":{"democrats":{"available":{"displayText":"12 Democrats up for election","shortDisplayText":"12 Dems. up for election","displayValue":"12","value":12},"total":46,"difference":{"displayText":"Gained 1 seat","displayValue":"1","value":1},"popular":{}},"republicans":{"available":{"displayText":"23 Republicans up for election","shortDisplayText":"23 Reps. up for election","displayValue":"23","value":23},"total":50,"difference":{"displayText":"Lost 1 seat","displayValue":"-1","value":-1},"popular":{}},"other":{"available":{"displayText":"0 Others up for election","shortDisplayText":"0 Others up for election","displayValue":"0","value":0},"total":2,"popular":{}},"total":100},"needed":{"displayText":"51 for control","displayValue":"51","value":51},"lastUpdated":{"value":"2020-12-17T18:22:05.390Z","displayValue":"December 17, 1:22:05PM ET"},"typeDisplay":"Senate"},"house":{"header":"House Results: Dems Retain Control","winningParty":"democrats","candidates":{"democrats":{"displayName":"Democrat","icon":"party-democrats","votes":222,"winner":true},"republicans":{"displayName":"Republican","icon":"party-republicans","votes":210,"winner":false},"other":{"displayName":"Other","lastName":"Independent","votes":0}},"parties":{"democrats":"democrats","republicans":"republicans","other":"other"},"type":"house","votes":{"democrats":{"available":{"displayText":"233 Democrats up for election","shortDisplayText":"233 Dems. up for election","displayValue":"233","value":233},"total":222,"difference":{"displayText":"Lost 10 seats","displayValue":"-10","value":-10},"popular":{}},"republicans":{"available":{"displayText":"201 Republicans up for election","shortDisplayText":"201 Reps. up for election","displayValue":"201","value":201},"total":210,"difference":{"displayText":"Gained 10 seats","displayValue":"10","value":10},"popular":{}},"other":{"available":{"displayText":"1 Others up for election","shortDisplayText":"1 Others up for election","displayValue":"1","value":1},"total":0,"popular":{}},"total":435},"needed":{"displayText":"218 for control","displayValue":"218","value":218},"lastUpdated":{"value":"2020-12-17T18:22:02.900Z","displayValue":"December 17, 1:22:02PM ET"},"typeDisplay":"House"},"lastUpdated":{"value":"2020-12-18T21:15:13.850Z","displayValue":"December 18, 4:15:13PM ET"},"autoUpdate":{"enabled":false,"topics":["general-elections-2020-balance-of-power"]},"electionsConfig":{}},"types":["electoral","senate","house"]}},"analytics":{"accountID":"wdgnewabcnews,wdgasec,wdgnewabcnweb,wdgnewabcnewsrollup","ns":"abcnews","pageName":"abcn:politics:story","pageType":"story","pageUrl":"abcnews.go.com/Politics/russian-jet-50-feet-us-fighter-off-coast/story?id=114368628&userab=shop_ui_series-267*variant_b_disc-large-1044","globalSpecVersion":"v1.08","siteDifferentiator":"abcn:site","tagID":"apage_news01","userABCookie":"shop_ui_series-267*variant_b_disc-large-1044","alertTag":"Russia","authors":"Luis Martinez","authorsBureau":"none","authorsUnit":"none","dateline":"none","id":"114368628","modDate":"2024-09-30","mediaOnPage":"video","modTime":"20:15","provider":"ABC News","pubDate":"2024-09-30","pubTime":"20:14","section":"Politics","subBrand":"none","title":"Russian jet comes within 50 feet of US fighter off coast of Alaska","videoId":"112261395","videoName":"US intercepts Russian and Chinese bombers near Alaska","wordCount":464},"taboola":{"config":{"network":"abcnews-abcnews","mode":"thumbnails-a","type":"other","targetType":"mix","placement":null,"pageTypeOverrides":{"story":{"mode":"thumbnails-a","type":"article","targetType":"mix","placement":"Below Article Thumbnails"},"home":{"mode":"thumbnails-b","container":"taboola-homepage-thumbnails","type":"home","targetType":"mix","placement":"Homepage Thumbnails"},"section":{"mode":"thumbnails-b","type":"category","targetType":"mix","placement":"Section Front Thumbnails"},"liveBlog":{"mode":"thumbnails-d","type":"other","targetType":"mix","placement":"Blog"}}}}},"request":{"headers":{},"httpVersion":"1.1","method":"GET","url":"/Politics/russian-jet-50-feet-us-fighter-off-coast/story?id=114368628&userab=shop_ui_series-267*variant_b_disc-large-1044","vary":{"host":"abcnews.go.com","cached":true,"path":"/Politics/russian-jet-50-feet-us-fighter-off-coast/story","forwarded-proto":"https","device":"desktop","country":"us","userab":"shop_ui_series-267*variant_b_disc-large-1044","region":"gdpr"}},"viewport":{"width":1260,"height":0},"user":{}};