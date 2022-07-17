Sanders: Manchin is 'intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda'

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday castigated Sen. Joe Manchin after the West Virginia Democrat said he wouldn’t support party-line legislation dealing with climate change, citing his concerns over inflation.

Manchin is “intentionally sabotaging the president’s agenda, what the American people want, what a majority of us in the Democratic caucus want. Nothing new about this," Sanders, I-Vt., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "And the problem was that we continue to talk to Manchin like he was serious. He was not.”

