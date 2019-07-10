Sarah McBride could become Delaware's first transgender state senator

Sarah McBride, a prominent transgender activist, announced Tuesday that she is running for a seat in the Delaware State Senate.

“I’ve spent my life fighting for people to have dignity, peace of mind, and a fair shot at staying afloat and getting ahead,” she said in her campaign announcement video.

McBride is seeking to fill the District 1 seat currently held by Democrat Harris McDowell who announced his plans to retire.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

If elected in 2020, McBride would become the first openly transgender state senator in her state.

The 28-year-old transgender activist made history in 2016 when she addressed the Democratic National Convention – the first time an openly transgender person has ever addressed a major political party’s convention.

McBride has also served as national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, a LGBTQ advocacy organization, and is the author of the memoir “Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality.”

Other transgender candidates have made historic bids in recent years by running for office and winning elections.

In 2017, Democrat Danica Roem became the first openly transgender person to be elected to a state legislature when she defeated incumbent Republican Bob Marshall in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Andrea Jenkins became the first openly transgender black woman elected to public office when she won a seat on the Minneapolis City Council in 2017.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Magazine, FILE

Phillipe Cunningham joined Jenkins on the Minneapolis City Council in 2017, becoming the first openly transgender man of color elected to office. In 2018, Brianna Titone became the first openly transgender state legislator in Colorado.

McBride, a native of Wilmington, Delaware, said she hopes to fight for those in her community.

"This community has always shown that even the smallest places are big enough for everyone," she said. "Our neighbors still need someone who will fight for them."