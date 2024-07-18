Schumer privately urged Biden to step aside in 2024 election: Sources

According to multiple well-connected Democratic sources, President Joe Biden's support from elected party leaders is crumbling.

As one person who has been defending Biden publicly since his debate performance said Wednesday, "Biden is going to see the whole house of cards come down soon."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer went to see Biden in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday. Shortly after the meeting, Schumer's office put out a statement, saying only, "I sat with President Biden this afternoon in Delaware; we had a good meeting."

The meeting didn't get much attention as it happened shortly before the assassination attempt later that day on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

A knowledgeable source close to both men tells me Schumer had a blunt conversation with Biden, making the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer greet guests during a celebration for Jewish American Heritage Month at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 20, 2024. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

When asked about this, Schumer's spokesperson declined to comment on specifics of the meeting, saying only that "Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus."

Later, the leader's spokesperson added: "Unless ABC's source is Chuck Schumer or President Joe Biden the reporting is idle speculation. Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus directly to President Biden on Saturday."

A source familiar with the matter tells ABC News that House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has expressed similar views directly to Biden, suggesting he should drop out of the race.

In this March 1, 2023, file photo, President Joe Biden is greeted by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as he takes the stage to speak during the annual House Democrats Issues Conference, in Baltimore, Maryland. Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE

Asked about that, a spokesperson for Jeffries told ABC News, "The letter sent by Leader Hakeem Jeffries to his House Democratic colleagues speaks for itself. It was a private conversation that will remain private."

In that letter, dated July 12, Jeffries told House Democrats, "In my conversation with President Biden, I directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together."

Jeffries in the letter did not address whether he urged Biden to drop out of the race or to stay in.

Biden continues to have strong support from some influential and powerful figures in the Democratic Party, including the Congressional Black Caucus and progressive leaders, including Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.