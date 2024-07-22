Secretary Mayorkas announces independent review of Trump assassination attempt

"All Americans share a concern about the safety of our public officials."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said there will be a bipartisan, independent review of the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

The independent review will be made up of four people: former DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano; Frances Townsend, the former Homeland Security adviser to President George W. Bush; Mark Filip, a former federal judge and deputy attorney general to President George W. Bush; and David Mitchell, the former superintendent of Maryland State Police and former Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security for the State of Delaware.

Mayorkas said he could invite additional experts to join the panel in the coming days.

The group will have 45 days to review the policies and procedures of the Secret Service before, during and after the rally on July 13.

"All Americans share a concern about the safety of our public officials," members of the independent review panel said in a joint statement. "We formed this bipartisan group to quickly identify improvements the U.S. Secret Service can implement to enhance their work. We must all work together to ensure events like July 13 do not happen again."

Mayorkas said his department is committed to being transparent with the findings.

Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle is set to testify Monday before the House Oversight Committee.