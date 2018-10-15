Sen. Ben Sasse defends 'yes' vote on Kavanaugh on The View

Sen. Ben Sasse in his appearance on ABC's The View defended his "yes" vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Sasse, R-Nebraska, said he “fought” to delay the confirmation vote to get more information and that the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both high schoolers in suburban Maryland, was ill-served by the political process.

"There were real core problems with her story when the FBI went and did more," Sasse said.

During the recent hearings, Sasse applauded those coming forward with their stories.

“A whole lot of brave women have stepped forward and they’ve exposed their abusers,” Sasse said earlier this month.

After his yes vote, Sasse said in a statement, “This broken and politicized process has further undermined public trust. Washington embarrassed itself for the last month, but it is clear that most Americans are yearning for more than tribal blood feuds.”

Sasse said the fierce political tribalism in the nation stems from a lack of community and that it will worsen as the digital age keeps people from listening to each other.

“What’s wrong with our politics is when we start with what we’re against and not what we’re for,” Sasse said.

Sasse is the author of the new book "Them: Why We Hate Each Other and How to Heal," and with three weeks to the midterm elections, he says it isn’t the political problems that are dividing Americans the most.

Loneliness, lack of deep relationships and short job life were among the factors he believes are breaking down communities.

“I'm one of eight people out of 100 in the Senate who's never been a politician before,” Sasse said Monday, adding, “Politicians talk more than listen. We should listen more than we talk.”