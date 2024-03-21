Sen. Bob Menendez not running for another term as Democrat, suggests he could go independent

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said on Thursday that will not seek another term as a Democrat, as he faces corruption and other charges that he denies -- but he left open the possibility of running in November as an independent.

"I will not file for the Democratic primary this June," he said in a video statement. "I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in the general election. This would allow me the time to not only remind New Jerseyans of how I've succeeded in being your champion -- but how we will secure our financial futures, meet the challenges of raising a family, owning a home, provide for a college education and secure a more peaceful world for all of us to live in."

Menendez, should he run as an independent, would likely face a serious challenge from the Democratic nominee, given the state's partisan lean. Gov. Phil Murphy's wife, Tammy Murphy, and Rep. Andy Kim, are currently the leading candidates in the primary.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.