Sen. Elizabeth Warren on The View: If Trump weren't president 'he'd be in handcuffs'

On the heels of increased calls for impeachment across the 2020 Democratic presidential field after a rare briefing from special counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren furthered her own calls to see the president impeached on “The View” Thursday.

"If he were anyone other than president of the United States, he would be in handcuffs and indicted," Warren said.

Warren was one of the first Democratic candidates to go so far as to call for President Donald Trump to be impeached after reading special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report when it was released in April.

While Mueller’s statement pushed some 2020 Democratic hopefuls like Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York toward more impassioned calls for impeachment, others have hesitated to call for it outright, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who have called the subject divisive and questioned the way it could benefit the Party.

Though Warren has defied party leadership by calling for impeachment, including House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, she has repeatedly denied that the calls are political.

“It's not politics. There are some issues that are bigger political convenience. And this is one of them,” she said.

“You know, my view is make everybody vote. Make everybody in the house vote. Send it over to the Senate. Make them vote. If at the end of the day [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch Mcconnell is going to hold enough Republicans that there's not an impeachment vote, you know, but put them on the record and make them live with those votes for the rest of their lives.”

Asked if she believed Mueller might be convinced to testify before Congress or be drawn to speak out against insults from the president, Warren said she didn’t take Mueller for someone who would act on impulse.

“I think Mueller’s got a slow pulse. He knows what he’s doing. I don't think rage is how he rolls. I think Mueller is one of those people who says ‘read the footnotes',” Warren said.

Mueller appeared to be staying out of the politics, Warren said.

“I genuinely believe for Mueller – and it sure is for me – this isn't about politics. It's about the Constitution. It's not only about this president, it's about what are the rules for the next president and the next president?”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.