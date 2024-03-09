Senate passes 6 funding bills, averting partial government shutdown

The bills now head to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

A midnight partial government shutdown was averted by a vote in the Senate Friday night.

The Senate voted 75-22 to pass a package of six funding bills that will keep programs governed by them funded through the end of September.

The Capitol, March 8, 2024. Andrew Caballero-reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

All amendments to the bill that the Senate considered failed.

Congress now has two weeks until the next funding deadline for the other six remaining funding bills.

