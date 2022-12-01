Senate voting on possible rail strike: Whether to force labor agreement, increase workers' sick days

The senators are voting on three outcomes between rail companies and unions.

The Senate on Thursday began a series of votes on how to address a looming strike of the nation's rail workers.

Senators will vote on three outcomes to the labor dispute: whether to extend the so-called cooling off period between both sides by 60 days, whether to guarantee workers get an additional seven days of paid sick leave and whether to approve a House bill that would force workers to accept a tentative agreement brokered in September.

It's unclear how long the votes will take. The Senate is expected only to approve the third option -- passing the House bill to force a deal in order to try and avert a strike.

