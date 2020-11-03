South Carolina 2020 election results The state has nine electoral votes at stake in the presidential contest.

It's once again a reliably red state this cycle -- having long sided with Republicans in the race for the White House.

Four years ago, then-candidate Donald Trump won the state by 14 percentage points over Hillary Clinton, increasing the margin for Republicans compared to the party's two previous nominees. Both Mitt Romney in 2012 and John McCain in 2008 carried the state by about 10 points. The Palmetto state has not voted for a Democrat since 1976.

Trump is expected to capture South Carolina once more against former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.

Despite being a Republican stronghold for the top of the ticket, at the Senate level, three-term incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham is locked in a tighter-than-expected race with Jaime Harrison, the first Black chairman of South Carolina's Democratic Party. Lower down the ballot, freshman Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham is competing for re-election in the 1st Congressional District, which stretches along the state's eastern coastline and includes Charleston, after capturing the seat in 2018 -- the first Democrat to do so since the 1980s. He's up against Nancy Mace, a state representative and the first woman to graduate from The Citadel.

