South Dakota 2024 live election results

Voters head to the polls to vote for president, U.S. House, and other offices on Nov. 5 in South Dakota.

The winner of the presidential race in South Dakota will take the state's three electoral votes.

On the ballot, voters will also make decisions about various propositions -- including one that would enshrine in the state constitution a right to get an abortion (with restrictions), and one that would legalize marijuana.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

State significance

South Dakota has reliably voted for the Republican presidential candidate since 1968. Former President Donald Trump won the state by a nearly 30-point margin in 2020.

South Dakota almost fully bans abortion. If the abortion proposition passes, it would guarantee abortion access to preserve the life and health of pregnant women, would prohibit an abortion ban or regulation before the end of the first trimester, and would allow the state to regulate, although not ban, abortion through the end of the second trimester, according to the proposed amendment. A ban would be allowed at the beginning of the third trimester under the proposed amendment, although it would need to have exceptions if the mother's health or life is in danger.

