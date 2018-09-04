Special counsel team responds to Trump lawyers on potential interview: Sources

Sources close to the White House tell ABC News that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office responded to President Donald Trump’s legal team late last week regarding a potential interview with the president.

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE

Sources describe a lengthy response from Mueller with a strong emphasis on requesting written answers as it relates to the original mandate of the investigation - Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

The letter does not mention obstruction — but sources said they believe that will likely be part of negotiations with Mueller's team.

The letter does not take a potential in-person interview with the president off the table, sources say.

Reached by ABC News, the Trump legal team declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.