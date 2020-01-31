State Primaries and Caucuses Calendar Page

The state of the 2020 presidential race is front-loaded and will be largely be shaped by the number of states voting earlier in the year.

Voting kicks off on Feb. 3, 2020 with the Iowa caucuses and, the following week, on Feb. 11, New Hampshire hosts the first primary elections in the country. On Mar. 3, the biggest single-day of voting takes place, known as "Super Tuesday," in which 15 contests will be held across 14 states, plus American Samoa. Democrats Abroad begin voting on that day as but will not conclude until Mar. 10.

In the Democratic primary, by the end of March, roughly 70% of all pledged delegates will be allocated and by the end of April, about 90% of all pledged delegates will be awarded. In the Republican primary, cumulatively about 60% of the delegates will be allocated by the end of March, and nearly 75% of the delegates will be allocated by the end of April.

On Jun. 7, the last primary calendar closes out with the Puerto Rico Republican primary. Leading into the conventions, which will be held in Milwaukee in July for Democrats and Charlotte, N.C., in August for Republicans, the candidates will seek to secure a majority of delegates in order to be nominated at the conventions. A candidate needs 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination for president and 1,276 delegates to win the Republican nomination.

Below is the full primary calendar: