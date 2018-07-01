Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a critical vote on whomever President Trump nominates to replace Justice Kennedy on the Supreme Court, said any nominee who would overturn Roe v. Wade would "not be acceptable."

The Maine senator told ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz on "This Week" Sunday that the most important trait for a potential justice is to "respect precedent."

Bill Clark/Getty Images

Collins said that when she met with the president to discuss the need to fill the seat of Kennedy, who announced his retirement last week, she told him that several qualities are important, including judicial temperament, intellect, fidelity to the rule of law and "most important of all, respect for precedent."

Riccardo Savi/Sipa via USA TODAY

The Republican senator, a supporter of abortion rights, said Roe v. Wade is settled law that has been established as a constitutional right.

"A candidate who would overturn Roe would not be acceptable," she said.

Collins added that she urged the president to expand the list of people he is considering for the high court beyond his initial 25 names.

She said there are people on the list she could not support because she believes they have demonstrated a disrespect for stare decisis, which is the Latin phrase for judicial precedent.