The program remains on hold nationwide after a lower court ruling.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said it will take up the legality of President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan in expedited oral arguments scheduled for February.

In a one-page order, the court deferred Biden's request to vacate a lower court injunction against the program until the case is argued and decided.

The program remains on hold nationwide.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.