Thousands gather in Washington to demonstrate in support of Israel

About 60,000 people are expected to attend the rally.

Thousands of demonstrators from across the country gathered in Washington on Tuesday to support Israel amid the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The "March for Israel" -- which will be a rally on the National Mall rather than a march -- is being organized by the Jewish Federations of North America. A permit filed with the National Park Service says the organizers expects to bring up to 60,000 people to Washington to "show solidarity and support for Israel and the Israeli People."

Israeli Americans and supporters of Israel gather in solidarity with Israel and protest against antisemitism, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, during a rally on the National Mall in Washington, Nov. 14, 2023. Leah Millis/Reuters

Lawmakers and families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are also expected to address the crowd.

Amid security concerns, the National Guard will be assisting local police in to ensure safety around the event.

People pray on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House before a rally supporting Israel during its conflict with Hamas Nov. 14, 2023, in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Lawmakers were shown videos of Hamas' surprise Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people, mostly in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli officials. However, aid to Israel is not anticipated to be included in a short-term government funding bill Congress will soon consider.

Politically, the conflict has particularly torn open divisions in the Democratic Party between staunch Israel supporters who back Israel's military campaign to defeat Hamas, which the U.S. has designated a terrorist group, and progressives who are advocating for a cease-fire to the devastating fighting, which has caused an unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The ensuing war after the Oct. 7 attack has killed over 11,200 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, and 180 in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

People arrive for the March for Israel on the National Mall November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Nov. 5, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters came together in Washington to call for a cease-fire and an end to the siege on the Gaza Strip.

Growing concerns are mounting over the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, which is running extremely low on resources and where Israel claims Hamas is running a command center.

President Joe Biden sounded an optimistic note earlier Tuesday about the prospect of getting some of the hostages out of the Gaza Strip, despite the fighting rendering the transportation of aid difficult.

A person holds an Israeli flag as Israeli Americans and supporters of Israel gather in solidarity with Israel and protest against antisemitism, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, during a rally on the National Mall in Washington, Nov. 14, 2023. Leah Millis/Reuters

"I've been talking with people involved every single day. I believe it's going to happen, but I don't want to get into detail," the president told reporters.

When asked about his message to the hostages' families, he responded, "Hang in there. We're coming."