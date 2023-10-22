Tim Scott defends claim that Biden has 'blood on his hands' after Hamas' terror attack

The 2024 candidate was pressed about his accusation against the president.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on Sunday defended his recent accusation that President Joe Biden has "blood on his hands" after Hamas' terror attack on Israel earlier this month, which has spurred a wider war.

Scott, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has been a vocal critic of the U.S. agreeing to release some $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue in order to free five American detainees.

That deal was arranged before Hamas, which is sponsored by Iran, attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

"Do not be surprised when the result of that $6 billion leads to more conflict in the Middle East," Scott told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

He added: "I'm saying with great clarity that weakness from the American president, plus the negotiations, leading to terrorist attacks by negotiating with the No. 1 state sponsor of terrorism in the world -- yes, it creates complicity."

Karl pressed Scott: "I think we can agree that the blood is on the hands of Hamas, that's who is to blame." Scott conceded Hamas bore the immediate responsibility for the terrorism in Israel, which officials say killed more than 1,400.

The White House has defended the money that was to be unblocked for Iran, saying it was solely designated for humanitarian purposes and would be supervised. However, amid criticism like Scott's, the U.S. agreed to essentially re-freeze the money before any of it was spent.

