The former president celebrated ending Roe and said it's a state issue now.

Top Democrat slams Trump's latest abortion position: 'Women are not going to be conned'

A top Democrat on Sunday slammed former President Donald Trump after he sought to clarify his view on abortion bans as a state issue and said the various local laws were working "very brilliantly."

"American women are not going to be conned by Donald Trump," Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith told ABC News "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, adding, "We know that he is the one who is responsible for what's going on."

Abortion restrictions returned to the spotlight after the Arizona Supreme Court last week upheld a near-total abortion ban from the 1800s that only provides exceptions if the mother's life is at risk. The ruling was celebrated by abortion opponents but condemned by advocates for reproductive rights.

Trump said he thought the decision went too far and maintained that it "will be taken care of" by state lawmakers. Republican leaders in Arizona say they are weighing their options and what constituents want.

While Trump defended his states' rights position on abortion as weakening Democrats' political advantage on the issue, saying he "totally killed" it, Sen. Smith on "This Week" took another view. Trump has also often touted his role in ending Roe v. Wade's guarantees to nationwide abortion access, Smith noted.

"He is responsible for these abortion bans," she said, "and I think he's going to be held accountable for that come the election in November."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.