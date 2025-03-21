This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Trump Administration Border Czar Tom Homan and Sen. Bernie Sanders Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-anchor Jonathan Karl

This Week with George Stephanopoulos

Tom Homan

Trump Administration Border Czar

Sen. Bernie Sanders

(I) Vermont

Exclusive

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Plus, ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran reports on the Trump administration's standoff with federal judges over deportation flights carrying hundreds of Venezuelan migrants.

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Rachael Bade

ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent

Politico Capitol Bureau Chief & Senior Washington Columnist

Sarah Isgur

The Dispatch Senior Editor

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Asma Khalid

NPR White House Correspondent

ABC News Contributor

