Trump Administration Border Czar Tom Homan and Sen. Bernie Sanders Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-anchor Jonathan Karl
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, March 23, 2025.
Tom Homan
Trump Administration Border Czar
Sen. Bernie Sanders
(I) Vermont
Exclusive
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Plus, ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran reports on the Trump administration's standoff with federal judges over deportation flights carrying hundreds of Venezuelan migrants.
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Rachael Bade
ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent
Politico Capitol Bureau Chief & Senior Washington Columnist
Sarah Isgur
The Dispatch Senior Editor
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Asma Khalid
NPR White House Correspondent
ABC News Contributor
