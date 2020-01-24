Trump administration launches new Space Force logo reminiscent of Star Trek The Space Force became the nation's newest branch of the military in December.

President Donald Trump on Friday revealed on what appears to be the new logo for the U.S. Space Force -- the newly-created sixth branch of the U.S. military.

His announcement drew near-instantaneous replies comparing the logo to that of a fictional interplanetary force -- Star Trek’s Starfleet Command.

The circular logo shows an upward-pointing delta graphic laid over a representation of a globe in the center, surrounded by stars and text that reads “United States Space Force” on top and “Department of the Air Force” on the bottom.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” Trump tweeted.

Actor George Takei, or more commonly known as Hikaru Sulu, a helmsman of the USS Enterprise on the TV show, tweeted his response: "There is nothing sacred any more."

Not everyone who responded thought the logo was reminiscent of Star Trek branding, however.

John Noonan, an adviser to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, shared an older patch for an existing Air Force Command logo on his Twitter.

A Space Force spokesperson weighed in, saying the seal pays tribute to the service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to "protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force."

"The delta symbol, the central design element in the seal, was first used as early as 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Forces; and was used in early Air Force space organization emblems dating back to 1961," he said in a statement. "Since then, the delta symbol has been a prominent feature in military space community emblems."

The Space Force was created when Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law in December.

The branch -- nestled under the Department of the Air Force -- went into operation almost immediately after the legislation was signed into law, but many questions still need to be decided as to how the new military service will function and who will serve in its ranks.

According to details in the Pentagon's proposal for the service, the administration would not create a separate Space Force Academy.

The Pentagon said in March that it will work to move personnel into the service over the next several years.

ABC News' Luis Martinez and Elizabeth McLaughlin contributed to this report.