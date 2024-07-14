The Secret Service said it had no plan to extend the security perimeter.

Trump assassination attempt will have no impact on RNC security plan, officials say

There are no known threats to the 2024 Republican National Convention, officials said Sunday, speaking in the aftermath of Saturday's assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

The FBI special agent in charge of the agency's Wisconsin field office said there had been an expected uptick in threats the FBI has seen online.

The Secret Service coordinator for the RNC said her agency had made no changes to the security plan and officials remain confident in the plan they designed.

A police officer stands guard as preparations for the Republican National Convention are underway in Milwaukee, Wis., July 14, 2024. Brian Snyder/Reuters

"This event is designated as a national special security event, which is the highest level of security for an event that can be designated by the government. So, this is a whole of government approach. We've had an extensive planning process, to include many organizations," Audrey Gibson-Cicchino said.

Michael Hensle, left, the FBI Milwaukee office's special agent in charge, and Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, the Secret Service's Republican National Convention coordinator, attend a news conference in Milwaukee, July 14, 2024. Jae C. Hong/AP

"There have been no changes to our current operational security plans for this event," she said.

Gibson-Cicchino also said there have been no plans to extend the perimeter of the convention and said she did not know about any request from Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to ban guns in the outer perimeter, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024. Gene J. Puskar/AP

The Secret Service and other officials said they don't have the authority to ban guns in the areas surrounding the Republican National Convention.

"Local ordinances in the state of Wisconsin do not supersede state law," Milwaukee Police Assistant Chief Steven Johnson said, noting that Wisconsin is an open-carry state.

The officials did not answer any questions about the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

ABC News' Oren Oppenheim and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.