Trump attacks Google, claims it prioritizes 'fake news' in searches

President Donald Trump attacked Google in an early morning tweet on Tuesday that accused the company of prioritizing "fake news" in its search results.

Trump targeted the search giant in a pair of Tweets at around 5:30 a.m., claiming its results were “rigged” against him and other conservatives.

He also alleged that 96 percent “of results on 'Trump News' are from National Left-Wing Media,” but he did not say where the data was coming from. It appears as though he might be referring to a story published over the weekend by right-wing media company PJ Media.

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

“Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media," he said. "In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous."

“Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed," he added.

The president followed the two-part tweet on Google with two seemingly unrelated posts: one quoting Lou Dobbs, who said that Trump had “done more for minority groups” than any other recent president, and another about a record rise in stock prices.

The president’s tweets come as more tech companies, including Google and Facebook, make investments to limit the spread of misinformation online.

Google didn’t immediately respond to ABC News’ email request for comment on early Tuesday morning, but it previously said it was working to "elevate accurate, quality content" in its search rankings.

In March, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, said it planned to invest $300 million over the next three years to combat false content on its platforms, including Google search and YouTube.

“We’re focused on combating misinformation during breaking news situations. Bad actors often target breaking news on Google platforms, increasing the likelihood that people are exposed to inaccurate content,” Richard Gringas, vice president of news products, said, referring to Google search. “So we’ve trained our systems to recognize these events and adjust our signals toward more authoritative content.”

“While we take great care to present the most authoritative information, there are many cases where users can and will find information that’s not authoritative,” Richard Gringas, vice president of news products, said, referring to Google search. Gringas added that the company is trying to find other ways to help people understand that “not all the results they see are indeed authoritative or accurate.”