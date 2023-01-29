Trump says he's 'more committed' than ever as he holds first 2024 campaign events

Former President Donald Trump made his campaign debut for his 2024 run on Saturday in two key early-voting states.

Trump’s first stop was in New Hampshire, where he teased a ramp-up in campaign events, laid out an agenda focused on crime, immigration, and education, and criticized the investigation into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"This is about the beginning. You know, this is it. We're starting. We're starting right here as a candidate for president," Trump said as he delivered remarks at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting.

"To save America, we need a leader who is prepared to take on the forces laying waste to our country, and we need a president who is ready to hit the ground running on day one, and, I am, boy am I hitting the ground."

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee 2023 annual meeting, on Jan. 28, 2023, in Salem, N.H. Reba Saldanha/AP

Looking to reenergize his campaign, Trump addressed skepticism and criticisms that he hasn't been on the road since his announcement back in November.

"They said, 'He's not doing rallies, he's not campaigning. Maybe he's lost that step.' We didn't. I'm more angry now. And I'm more committed now than I ever was," Trump said to cheers.

Trump also took aim at Democrats, slamming the party for their planned 2024 presidential primary calendar, which would strip New Hampshire of its first-in-the-nation primary status. Trump said if elected, he would ensure New Hampshire remains first in the nation for Republican primaries and he named outgoing state GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek as his senior advisor for his New Hampshire campaign.

Saturday's campaign stops were also filled with not-so-slight digs at potential Republican contenders as Trump looks to dissuade other Republicans from launching presidential bids. The former president projected confidence in his ability to win the next presidential election, telling the crowd he doesn’t “think we have competition this time either.”

Following his event in New Hampshire, Trump sent out a fundraising email seeking to capitalize on his return to the campaign trail.

"I will officially be the FIRST Republican presidential candidate to campaign in the two early primary states of New Hampshire and South Carolina. No other candidate is working this early to win every last vote and save America from Biden's destruction," the email stated.

Newly announced Chairman of the New Hampshire GOP Chris Ager, right, shakes hands with former President Donald Trump as outgoing New Hampshire GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek looks on during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee 2023 annual meeting, on Jan. 28, 2023, in Salem, N.H. Reba Saldanha/AP

Trump also spent time during both his campaign stops Saturday criticizing the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago and the investigation into classified documents found at his estate. It comes as classified materials have also been found at the residences of former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden.

"We have an FBI and the Justice Department that raids a very secure Mar-a-Lago in Florida, placed under lock and key with additional locks added at their request. But then they want nothing to do with Biden's garage where classified documents are strewn all over a wet floor," Trump said in South Carolina.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed two special counsels to investigate Trump and Biden whereas the DOJ is currently reviewing the material found at Pence's Indiana home earlier this week.

Talking about the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, Trump continued his claim it only happened because the National Archives are part of the "radical Left." He said as president, he would "stop the appalling weaponization of our justice system" and criticized the handling of classified material found at Mar-a-Lago versus in President Joe Biden's residences.

In South Carolina for his second event of the day, Trump spoke to a small, packed room filled with hundreds of people where he announced his leadership team for the state and spoke to the importance of the key early state.

"As the famous saying goes, South Carolina picks presidents, you've heard that a little bit before, right?"

His South Carolina Leadership team includes Sen. Lindsey Graham, Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Treasurer Curtis Loftis, Rep. Joe Wilson, Rep. Russell Fry, Rep. William Timmons, former Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer, former U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy and former Amb. Ed McMullen.

"We believe in common sense. We believe in the Declaration of Independence. We believe in the Constitution. We believe in the Bible, and we believe in you," SC Gov. Henry McMaster said, pointing to Trump.

"How many times have you heard 'we like Trump policies, but we want somebody new.' There are no Trump policies without Donald Trump," Sen. Graham added.

Bob Roach of Columbia, S.C., left, and his sister Carolyn Church, of Lexington, stand outside the South Carolina Statehouse as they arrive to attend a campaign event for former President Donald Trump, on Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Alex Brandon/AP

On policy, Trump said Saturday he would "eliminate federal funding for any school that pushes critical race theory or left-wing gender ideology," restore every border security measure of the Trump presidency "within hours of my inauguration," investigate "radical left-wing prosecutors" and said he supports a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress.

"This is just the beginning of our agenda. I look forward to returning many times," Trump said as he ended his remarks in New Hampshire.