Trump faces Twitter backlash after tweeting Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs from -- Kansas

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Robert Deutsch/USA Today via Reuters

Critics on Twitter were quick to disparage President Trump after he congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs from “The Great State of Kansas” for their first Super Bowl win in 50 years on Sunday.

He tweeted, “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our country is PROUD OF YOU!”

President Donald Trump deleted this tweet, shortly after and sent a new one with the correct state of Missouri, Feb. 2, 2020. realDonaldTrump/Twitter

The Kansas City Chiefs, and winners of Super Bowl LIV, are in fact located and play in Missouri -- not Kansas. Kansas City is located on the western edge of the state, bordering Kansas and there is a Kansas City, Kansas as well.

The tweet was deleted shortly after the president faced backlash for his geographical mishap -- and substituted it with a similar tweet.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure,” it read. “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”

While some people took to his defense -- indicating that this is a common mistake, critics like former Sen. Claire McCaskill -- a Missouri Democrat -- were very vocal about their opinions. She tweeted that the president is a “stone cold idiot,” featuring a screenshot of his deleted tweet.

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii joked that Republican senators would be "Passing a “Sense of the Senate Resolution” that the Chiefs belong to Kansas too and then pundits being all “but the city does straddle two states.” And then the NYT editorials being all “Democrats Lack civility in Kansas Misunderstanding.”

People on Twitter continued to ridicule the president saying that he used a Sharpie marker to extend the borders of Missouri -- alongside trending hashtags that say, “Kansas City Kansas” and “Kansas City Missouri.”