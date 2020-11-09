Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

As some had predicted, President Donald Trump on Monday fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, in a tweet.

"I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.. ...Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service," Trump tweeted.

