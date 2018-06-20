The White House and Congress are pointing fingers, each calling on the other to fix the immigration crisis immigrant involving families at the southern border. One Democrat — Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto — blames the Trump administration for creating this crisis and exploiting detained children as “bargaining chips.”

“What we see is an administration who has manufactured a crisis using these kids as political bargaining chips for their own political...gain,” the lawmaker told Powerhouse Politics podcast hosts, Rick Klein and Ali Rogin. “That to me is what is so egregious...and just immoral.”

Her comments came before President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that he said would stop children from being separated from their parents, a move he said was about "keeping families together."

When asked about the visibility of the detention centers where thousands of separated children are currently held, Cortez Masto claims that the White House is stonewalling lawmakers' access.

"We can't get answers," she stated. “We have been asking this question from the very beginning and [are] not getting any of those answers from this administration.”

She demands to know: “Where's the transparency? Where's the accountability?”

Cortez Masto is the first Latina and female from Nevada ever elected to the U.S. Senate. She has been particularly vocal about the White House’s zero tolerance immigration policy, which she believes is part of President Trump’s greater “anti-immigrant agenda.”

“It's clear. From the time that he started campaigning and talking about people coming across the border that were criminals...and drug dealers and rapists, to the Muslim ban...he has an anti-immigrant policy and we see that playing out.”

The Nevada Democrat claims that the “easiest” and “quickest” way to stop family separation at the United States-Mexico border is not legislation by Congress but instead, action on President Trump’s part.

“[Legislation is] not needed if we're going to make the change. Simply the president, all he has to do is change a policy back,” she explained. “This administration can correct all of this and can stop it — by just picking up a pen and making that change.”

“Stop separating these parents from their children. Stop traumatizing kids that are coming across this border,” the senator stated.

The Nevada politician has not yet been to a detention center but says she plans to visit one on Monday “to see for myself.”

In the meantime, Cortez Masto’s message to President Trump is clear: “Nobody should use children as bargaining chips for political gain. It should never be done. Never.”